Thousands head to downtown Springfield for the annual Taste of SoMo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Park Central Square in Springfield was a busy place to be Saturday

Downtown was taken over by more than 20 local restaurants for the 16th annual Taste of SoMo. For just $10, everyone could get a taste of some of the best cuisine that Springfield has to offer.

“We have a great community in Springfield, especially a great food community. We really just want to let people know what’s out there and what they can do to have a great meal and support your local economy and your local small businesses,” said Hailey Magnus with the Downtown Springfield Association.

The event also serves as a fundraiser, with 10% of the proceeds going to Ozarks Food Harvest. Event organizers say at least 5,000 people attended.

