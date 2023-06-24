Van carrying fireworks catches fire after hitting another car at the intersection of West Bypass and Republic Road

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A two-car crash closed the intersection of West Bypass and Republic Road Friday evening after one of the cars caught fire.

According to the Battlefield Fire Department, around 4:20 p.m., a car with a trailer stalled at the intersection, and a van came up and hit the back of it, causing the car and trailer to go 25 feet further.

Van catches fire carrying fireworks (KY3)

Shortly after the crash, the van burst into flames, authorities soon found out the van was carrying fireworks. The driver of the van did get out and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Fire crews had to close the intersection, which at that time was experiencing rush hour traffic, until they were able to control the fire.

