Van carrying fireworks catches fire after hitting another car at the intersection of West Bypass and Republic Road

Courtesy: Marc Cerce
Courtesy: Marc Cerce(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A two-car crash closed the intersection of West Bypass and Republic Road Friday evening after one of the cars caught fire.

According to the Battlefield Fire Department, around 4:20 p.m., a car with a trailer stalled at the intersection, and a van came up and hit the back of it, causing the car and trailer to go 25 feet further.

Van catches fire carrying fireworks
Van catches fire carrying fireworks(KY3)

Shortly after the crash, the van burst into flames, authorities soon found out the van was carrying fireworks. The driver of the van did get out and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Fire crews had to close the intersection, which at that time was experiencing rush hour traffic, until they were able to control the fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Courtesy: Kristy Larangeira
VIRAL VIDEO: Ozark, Mo., preschooler goes viral for graduation moment
High temperatures will reach the low 90s Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Higher Humidity with a Chance for Storms
Janae Edmondson, a volleyball player from Tennessee who lost her legs after a car hit her...
Teen volleyball player who lost both legs in horrific crash is suing the city
Reports recently claim checks mailed are no longer safe. The U.S. Postal Service denied those...
USPS says sending checks through the mail is secure

Latest News

This bridge on Farm Rd. 150 just north of Sunshine Street is among the trio of county bridges...
Greene County to spend $1.2 million on rehabbing or replacing three county bridges
Fireworks.
Missouri drought conditions heighten risk of July 4th fireworks chaos, state warns
Missouri drought conditions heighten risk of July 4th fireworks chaos, state warns
High temperatures will reach the low 90s Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Higher Humidity with a Chance for Storms