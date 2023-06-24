Visitors gather at Nathanael Greene Park for annual Butterfly Festival

2023 Butterfly Festival
2023 Butterfly Festival(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Friends of the Garden hosted the 14th annual Butterfly Festival at Springfield Botanical Gardens Saturday.

People could enjoy live entertainment, play games, learn about pollinators, and check out a caterpillar petting zoo.

“So whether it’s young kids seeing it for the first time, or returning attendees that have been here, it’s great just to see their excitement,” said Heather Parker, the executive director of Friends of the Garden.

Organizers say the event is a great way to teach about conservation while keeping the Roston Butterfly House funded year-round.

