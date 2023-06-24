Volunteers help with landscaping around two Springfield elementary schools

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of volunteers got out to help two Springfield elementary schools Saturday afternoon.

James River Chuch held its monthly Saturday Serve at Disney and McBride Elementary. At Disney Elementary, volunteers trimmed trees, did landscaping, and painted inside and outside the school.

The Assistant Principal says it was great to see so many people helping out the school.

”There are hundreds of people here. And for them to take their whole weekend and just invest in Disney and the Springfield community, and our children. If they could see the smiling faces of these little kids that are gonna come into our bright and clean and happy school. Then I think they would just be so excited to see the fruits of their labor,” said Beth Sandbothe the Assistant Principal of Disney Elementary.

The next Saturday Serve is on July 22nd. Volunteers plan to help Convoy of Hope pack groceries and other items.

