20 Ozarks veterans receive quilts in honor of their service

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several veterans were honored for their service to our country Sunday by being presented with handmade quilts.

The Ozark Piecemakers Quilt Guild presented Quilts of Valor to 20 different veterans to honor their years of service. One of the veterans was 99-year-old George Beden. He’s a Navy veteran who fought in World War II, including in Okinawa, Japan. Beden gave a heartfelt speech After being honored.

”I’ve been shot at, bombed, torpedoed, you name it. Just about everything. But through God’s grace, here I am,” said Beden.

George will be turning 100 soon! We want to wish him a very happy birthday!

The Quilts of Valor Program has been giving handmade quilts to veterans since 2003.

