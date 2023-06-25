FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Briefly milder early this week before the heat builds in

Good Sunday evening, everyone. While much of the area stayed dry today, our cold front working through the rest of the Ozarks did prompt some strong to severe t-storms in our far southern counties in our part of northern Arkansas. While those may have provided a little relief from the heat today, many of us saw highs near 90 or into the lower 90s to wrap up the weekend today. Moving forward, our cold front will continue on its journey southeastward while we watch the upper-level high near El Paso. That will drive temperatures up as we get into this week.

Cold front working through the region (KY3)

All eyes are on the upper-level high through this week (KY3)

For the early evening, any t-storm chances will stay confined to areas south of U.S. Highway 412 in northern Arkansas. Once we get past 8 o’clock this evening, any t-storm chances will either be moving out or will be gone for the rest of the night.

Storms in northern Arkansas should be gone or moving out by 8 tonight (KY3)

Behind that cold front, we’ll enjoy clear skies Monday morning and sunny skies for the day ahead with temperatures briefly a bit milder. After morning lows drop back into the lower to middle 60s, we’ll see the numbers head back into the upper 80s for highs Monday afternoon.

Nice and sunny Monday lined up for us (KY3)

Upper 80s for a warm Monday afternoon (KY3)

Tuesday looks quiet with some partly sunny skies trying to return before the upper-level high starts to approach the region. The closer position of the high will nudge the number upward for Tuesday. After morning lows in the middle 60s, we’ll see highs back around 90° across the Ozarks for Tuesday.

Some clouds but staying dry Tuesday (KY3)

Back near 90° Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

Heading into Wednesday, a quick upper-level wave will ride through the Ozarks and give us a chance for some scattered t-storms during the morning. Even with that in the forecast, it won’t stop the heat from building in on Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, the upper-level high just to our south will push numbers as high as they’ve been so far this season.

Storms early Wednesday won't hold back the heat (KY3)

Upper-level high keeping us dangerously hot Thursday & Friday (KY3)

How high will the numbers go? After morning lows in the lower 70s Wednesday, I expect highs to go back into the middle 90s for Wednesday afternoon. Thursday and Friday are the two days that we have First Alert Weather Days out for the region. One big reason for that is highs near or over 100° for both days.

Middle 90s Wednesday before triple digit heat rolls in Thursday & Friday (KY3)

The other reason is that the humidity that will drive some t-storm chances on Wednesday will stick around for Thursday and Friday. You can see how the numbers on the Muggy Meter below will keep dew points at least in the 60s for both Thursday and Friday. It may not be overly excessive humidity. However, that will be enough to send feels like temperatures for Thursday and Friday afternoon between 102° and 108°.

Humid air to contend with by mid to late week as well (KY3)

Heat indices between 102 and 108 Thursday & Friday (KY3)

After Friday, indications still show the upper-level high breaking down as we head through Saturday and Sunday of next weekend. Doing so will allow for some scattered t-storm chances to return on Saturday and possibly into early Sunday morning.

Returning rain chances & a drop in temperatures Saturday (KY3)

Plus, it will allow our temperatures to drop back into the lower 90s for highs on Saturday and Sunday of next weekend. While early next week isn’t set in stone just yet, it’s possible that highs could push into the upper 90s on Monday before trending a bit cooler with some rain chances possible on the 4th of July. The weather on the approaching holiday will be one of many things we’ll be watching through the course of this week.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.