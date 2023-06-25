FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Week ahead starts hot & will trend hotter

Good Saturday evening, everyone. While most of the area stayed dry today, a twist in the atmosphere came out of Kansas late this morning and early this afternoon. That allowed for a small cluster of showers and t-storms to work over the Springfield area and to the southeast before collapsing near West Plains. Even with that brief chance of rain during the day, we did push highs back into the lower 90s across the area this afternoon. In fact, Rolla pushed into the middle 90s before the evening got going. Moving forward, our focus for the next 24 hours will be a cold front coming in from the northwest and an upper-level low influencing our weather as well. Then, it will be all about the upper-level high for next week.

Cold front coming in from the northwest (KY3)

Upper-level high will bring some pure summer heat our way (KY3)

While there’s a fair amount of warm air aloft, some dips in those temperatures upstairs will allow the incoming cold front and upper-level wave to produce some widely scattered showers and t-storms. The best area to see scattered t-storms tonight (and not all-night rain chances) will be along and south of I-44 and east of U.S. Highway 65. At worst, the storms could get a bit strong with some small hail and some minor wind gusts. The overall atmosphere doesn’t really favor severe weather for us tonight. Still, it’s something we’ll watch before we get a little break in the rain chances by sunrise Sunday morning.

Scattered t-storms possible for some late tonight (KY3)

Some scattered t-storms overnight before sunrise (KY3)

From sunrise Sunday morning into early Sunday afternoon, our skies will stay quiet as the cold front works into northern Arkansas. After 2 or 3 o’clock, the cold front will try to fire up additional scattered showers and t-storms mainly for northern Arkansas while much of the Missouri Ozarks will stay dry for the day. Like the storm chances tonight, I think our severe threat stays very low for Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening.

Scattered t-storms possible in northern AR Sunday afternoon (KY3)

Even before the t-storm chances try to get going and even with a cold front coming through, we’ll go from a mild start with lows in the lower 70s Sunday morning to afternoon highs in the 90s. The numbers will vary, though. Behind the front, you’ll be mainly in the lower 90s. Near or ahead of the front, highs will push int othe middle to maybe a few upper 90s before the day is through.

Plan on a range of lower to middle 90s for Sunday afternoon (KY3)

After 8 or 9 o’clock Sunday evening, our storm system will be gone to leave us dry for Monday and Tuesday. As for Monday’s temperatures, we’ll go from lows in the lower to middle 60s right to afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Upper 80s to near 90° Monday afternoon (KY3)

We’ll trend hotter for Tuesday with lows in the middle 60s and highs right back near 90°. Wednesday will be the day that we’ll really feel the heat crank up across the Ozarks. A wave riding around the building ridge could allow for some scattered t-storms for Wednesday morning. Otherwise, this will be a hot setup for us on Wednesday.

Scattered t-storms possible Wednesday morning (KY3)

Even with some rain chances Wednesday morning, highs will still climb into the middle 90s across the Ozarks. The ridge maintains control and pushes highs near 100° for both Thursday and Friday of the coming week.

Dangerous heat late next week (KY3)

Not only will we have to deal with temperatures running at least 10° above normal, we’ll have to deal with some humidity for Thursday and Friday as well. Heat index values could range between 102° and 108° across the area for both Thursday and Friday during the peak heating of each afternoon.

Heat index values between 102° & 108° Thursday & Friday (KY3)

While it’s not nice to talk about heat like this a little earlier than usual, indications show that this upper-level ridge won’t hold on for very long. Have a look at next Saturday below.

Weakening ridge could let storms back in Saturday (KY3)

With the ridge expected to really buckle down, that will allow for some upper-level waves to line up and start heading our way from the northwest. Even with scattered t-storms looking to return by next Saturday, we’ll still be hot with highs in the middle 90s. The following week could see more rain chances return with highs eventually going back into the upper 80s to near 90°.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.