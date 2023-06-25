Keeping kids safe around fireworks this Fourth of July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fourth of July is just around the corner, and many families will be buying fireworks to set off at home for the holiday.

However, experts at CoxHealth in Springfield want to warn families to make sure their kids are safe around fireworks during the festivities.

It’s easy to give a child a sparkler or let them set off other fireworks, but those can get as hot as 1,200 degrees if not hotter and can be dangerous if a child doesn’t know how to properly use them.

“We definitely recommend that children not use fireworks unsupervised. The other thing we like to remind parents is things like firecrackers, rocket sparklers, sometimes they are just too dangerous,” said Ashlee Fancher, nurse practitioner for Cox South. “However, if they are going to give children sparklers, they need to make sure that they have them outside the children hold it away from their face, it’s not near their hair, not near their clothes.”

CoxHealth has several tips for making sure kids are safe around fireworks. For starters, they should always be under adult supervision, meaning an adult is actively watching the child.

Sticking to watching fireworks instead of shooting them off is always a better option for children as well.

“If a child is unable to follow simple instructions, like keeping it away from their face and away from their hair, they don’t need to be touching them. They don’t need to be near them. Take them to you know the displays. There’s a ton of displays in this area, and all surrounding towns have them take them to those to watch, not to do them at the house,” said Fancher.

Always keep a hose or water nearby as well, and have a safety plan in place in case something bad happens.

A safety plan should include teaching a child to dial 911 in case an adult cannot, and learning how to stop-drop-and-roll.

“Educate their children. No horseplay. These aren’t play toys. These are serious. And then to have a safety plan in place. If something goes wrong, this is what we need to do,” said Fancher.

For more tips on how to keep your kids safe around fireworks, you can visit CoxHealth’s injury prevention site here.

