Late Dr. John Forsyth’s fiance welcomes his 9th child, weeks after his body was found

Richard Forsyth tells KY3 the baby was born around 6 a.m.
Missing Cassville doctor
Missing Cassville doctor(KY3)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The late Dr. John Forsyth’s family says the Cassville doctor’s fiance gave birth Sunday morning.

Richard Forsyth, John’s brother, tells KY3 the baby was born around 6 a.m. This would be his 9th child. His other children are currently living with his ex-wife out of state.

Dr. Forsyth, 49, was last heard from in text messages around 7 a.m. on May 21. Police said he was reported missing when he failed to show up for work later that day at Mercy Hospital in Cassville.

His black Infiniti was found parked in a remote area near an aquatic park in Cassville. The car was unlocked with his wallet, two phones, and a laptop inside.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, searched about a 9-mile radius around the park using people, dogs, and drones. Police did not believe foul play was suspected.

Investigators say a kayaker found the body of Dr. John Forysth on May 30 in the water near the bank of Beaver Lake across from the Lost Bridge South area near Rogers, Ark. This case is still under investigation.

Previous coverage:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit leads to 2-vehicle crash killing 2 in Monett, Mo.; driver arrested
Jack Clawson, of Sedalia, Missouri. Courtesy: Sweetwarer County Sheriff's Office.
Human remains found in Wyoming in the 1980s identified as missing Missouri man
Courtesy: Kristy Larangeira
VIRAL VIDEO: Ozark, Mo., preschooler goes viral for graduation moment
Hot air moves in for a short while
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Incoming hot air by midweek
Courtesy: Marc Cerce
Van carrying fireworks catches fire after hitting another car at the intersection of West Bypass and Republic Road

Latest News

Newburg fire
Two dogs killed in multi-structure fire in Newburg, Mo.; several paint cans, propane tanks, and aerosol cans found at the property
Springfield St. Jude walk in 2022.
St. Jude to hold a walk/run in Springfield this fall
Springfield woman killed on W. Sunshine
Springfield woman killed after being hit by a car Saturday night
Springfield woman killed after being hit by a car Saturday night