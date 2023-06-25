Late Dr. John Forsyth’s fiance welcomes his 9th child, weeks after his body was found

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The late Dr. John Forsyth’s family says the Cassville doctor’s fiance gave birth Sunday morning.

Richard Forsyth, John’s brother, tells KY3 the baby was born around 6 a.m. This would be his 9th child. His other children are currently living with his ex-wife out of state.

Dr. Forsyth, 49, was last heard from in text messages around 7 a.m. on May 21. Police said he was reported missing when he failed to show up for work later that day at Mercy Hospital in Cassville.

His black Infiniti was found parked in a remote area near an aquatic park in Cassville. The car was unlocked with his wallet, two phones, and a laptop inside.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, searched about a 9-mile radius around the park using people, dogs, and drones. Police did not believe foul play was suspected.

Investigators say a kayaker found the body of Dr. John Forysth on May 30 in the water near the bank of Beaver Lake across from the Lost Bridge South area near Rogers, Ark. This case is still under investigation.

