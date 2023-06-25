Springfield woman killed after being hit by a car Saturday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman has died after being hit by a car on W. Sunshine Street Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 32-year-old Margaret Seise was walking on W. Sunshine near the W. Latoka Street intersection around 9 p.m.

Seise was then hit by a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 29-year-old man from Marionville. That driver was tested for alcohol. Seise was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 64th fatal crash in 2023.

