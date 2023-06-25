St. Jude to hold a walk/run in Springfield this fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be hosting a walk/run in Springfield in September.

The walk/run is to honor Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The event will be held on September 16, at Hammons Field, 955 E Trafficway Street.

People can participate in the walk in person or virtually.

Click this link to register and to donate to St. Jude.

So far, there are 17 teams and 72 participants who have registered for the Springfield walk/run. Raising a total of just over $24,000. St. Jude has a total goal of $250,000.

