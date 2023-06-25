‘They’re not out in the streets’ City opens up rec centers late for kids after downtown shooting last weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is aiming for kids to have a safe and ideal place to go, something that wasn’t necessarily an option for all kids last week. Last Saturday, there was chaos on Washington Avenue downtown.

A shooting inside a building left one teen dead, nearly a dozen injured and another teen arrested.

“I’m not shocked. But when you don’t have anything to do to utilize your mind, your time and your creativity, those are the things that’s going to happen,” said Mina Smith, who was at Marquette Rec Center on Saturday.

Smith hopes change is in the air and believes extending the hours of two rec centers can help spur that change.

“I think it’s a good outlet for them to be somewhere safe. That’s controlled with security, somewhere where they can have a piece of mind that they’re not out in the streets, they’re in,” said Smith.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones called for the Wohl and Marquette Recreation Centers to be open late on weekends for the rest of the summer.

They will now have a 10 p.m. closing time for kids 15 and under and a 1 a.m. closing time for older kids.

“It should be good because there is too much going on over here right now,” said Dairel Hawkins.

For those playing and watching adult men’s basketball Saturday afternoon, they think it’s a good idea. Especially if adults can stay late and help mentor kids.

“To have it here and north, and it’s an opportunity here for kids to come and have fun, it’s a great idea. We need more of this,” said a woman that goes by Savy the Creator.

And Smith believes even kids that normally would be out on the streets carrying weapons on Saturday night might rather be at the rec center.

“I think that some will think it’s cool and feel better. Because I think a lot of them don’t want to be out there, they have no choice because the parents say you can’t hang here past 10, or you can’t have more than two kids inside, so they feel forced to be out somewhere that they can be,” said Smith.

It’s not the only way city leaders hope to combat youth violence. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Tracy reiterated his stance to News 4 Saturday that the state should ban children from being able to openly carry weapons.

“Their frontal cortex is not developed, and you know what, they can be very impulsive at that age. I have five children. I certainly don’t want my teenagers carrying firearms,” said Chief Tracy.

