Two dogs killed in multi-structure fire in Newburg, Mo.; several paint cans, propane tanks, and aerosol cans found at the property

NEWBURG, Mo. (KY3) - Two dogs have died after a multi-structure fire in Newburn Saturday night.

According to the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, around 11 p.m. Saturday, multiple fire agencies were sent to a property near East 1st and Hollow Street.

When crews got to the property, they found a one-story house, a garage, and a camper were all on fire. As crews started putting out the fire, they were met with live electrical wires down and hundreds of explosions from the large amount of paint and aerosol cans that were located inside the house.

According to the fire district, once crews could get inside the house, they found a survivable space and were able to rescue a trapped dog and gave it oxygen by fire and EMS personnel using a K9 resuscitation kit. Chief Brandon Williams says that dog is expected to make a full recovery. Two dogs did die in the fire.

Chief Williams says after seven hours, the fire was contained. Chief Williams also says the heat and humidity Saturday also played a major factor for fire crews. No one was injured in the fire.

According to Chief Williams, the residents of the house had hoarded a large amount of paint cans, propane tanks, and aresolo-type cans in and around the property. The cause of the fire has been deemed undetermined.

