2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced

PICTURES: Tours begin at 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Republic, Mo.
PICTURES: Tours begin at 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Republic, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 and KSPR have partnered with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for several years, raffling off amazing houses through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Winners of the St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes were announced live Sunday during a one-hour live special on KSPR.

Grand Prize Winner 2023 St. Jude Dream Home: Julie Carr of Springfield

Leigh Moody reading St. Jude Dream Home winner
Leigh Moody reading St. Jude Dream Home winner(KY3)

Other Prizes Include:

  • A $10,000 backyard shopping spree package, courtesy of Outdoor Home: Christopher Foshe of Republic
  • A new Acura Integra, courtesy of Frank Letta Acura of Springfield: Dolores Demore of Springfield
  • A closet remodel valued at $2,500, courtesy of All Amish Construction: Donna Wagner of Eldridge
  • A $5,000 VISA gift card courtesy of Assurant and the Assurant Foundation: Marie Pruis of Brookline

The Dream Home is in Republic’s Valley Trail subdivision. The home’s value is estimated at $675,000.

St. Jude check presentation
St. Jude check presentation(KY3)

The Springfield community has raised over $10 million for St. Jude in the past 18 years through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The money pays for cancer care for kids at St. Jude in Memphis. Since St. Jude opened more than 50 years ago, the hospital has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80%.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit leads to 2-vehicle crash killing 2 in Monett, Mo.; driver arrested
Courtesy: Kristy Larangeira
VIRAL VIDEO: Ozark, Mo., preschooler goes viral for graduation moment
Jack Clawson, of Sedalia, Missouri. Courtesy: Sweetwarer County Sheriff's Office.
Human remains found in Wyoming in the 1980s identified as missing Missouri man
Springfield woman killed on W. Sunshine
Springfield woman killed after being hit by a car Saturday night
First Alert Days Thursday & Friday due to dangerous heat
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Briefly milder early this week before the heat builds in

Latest News

KY3 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks
The twins joined the Mount Vernon Fire Protection District in 1965.
Ozarks Life: The service of Donnie and Ronnie Wright
Cancer survivor Maddie Clemmons’ family shares how the staff at St. Jude gave them hope.
St. Jude Dream Home: Meet Maddie
The Duttons are about family! There are three generations of Duttons up on stage. The Duttons...
SPONSORED The Place: The Duttons