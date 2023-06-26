2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 and KSPR have partnered with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for several years, raffling off amazing houses through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Winners of the St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes were announced live Sunday during a one-hour live special on KSPR.

Grand Prize Winner 2023 St. Jude Dream Home: Julie Carr of Springfield

Leigh Moody reading St. Jude Dream Home winner (KY3)

Other Prizes Include:

A $10,000 backyard shopping spree package, courtesy of Outdoor Home: Christopher Foshe of Republic

A new Acura Integra, courtesy of Frank Letta Acura of Springfield: Dolores Demore of Springfield

A closet remodel valued at $2,500, courtesy of All Amish Construction: Donna Wagner of Eldridge

A $5,000 VISA gift card courtesy of Assurant and the Assurant Foundation: Marie Pruis of Brookline

The Dream Home is in Republic’s Valley Trail subdivision. The home’s value is estimated at $675,000.

St. Jude check presentation (KY3)

The Springfield community has raised over $10 million for St. Jude in the past 18 years through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The money pays for cancer care for kids at St. Jude in Memphis. Since St. Jude opened more than 50 years ago, the hospital has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80%.

