‘Be pals with each other’: Couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

Bill and Betty Davey share the secret to their 75-year marriage. (Source: WQOW)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Gray News) – A Wisconsin couple is celebrating a big milestone.

Bill and Betty Davey celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Sunday.

According to WQOW, the couple got married in Eau Claire on June 19, 1948. They have three children together.

After Bill Davey retired, the couple moved to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, but they ultimately decided to move back to Wisconsin in 2021 to be closer to family.

Betty Davey said the key to a successful marriage is to be best friends.

“Be pals with each other. I think that’s one of the goodest ones I can think of. Be a friend,” Betty Davey told WQOW.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Late Dr. John Forsyth’s fiance welcomes his 9th child, weeks after his body was found
Springfield woman killed on W. Sunshine
Springfield woman killed after being hit by a car Saturday night
Fatal Springfield Shooting
Police identify victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.
PICTURES: Tours begin at 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Republic, Mo.
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Police say three shooting victims, two men and one woman, were all declared dead at the scene.
Person in custody after shooting kills 3 in Kansas City, Missouri

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
High-speed internet is a necessity, Biden says, pledging all US will have access by 2030
Theresa Manetzke/Lawrence County, Mo.
Judge rules woman accused in deadly Aurora, Mo., motorcycle crash held without bond
Biden announces $40 billion to expand high-speed internet
This photo combo shows from left, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henry Nargeolet,...
Wife and mother of Titan passengers talks about waiting to hear from the doomed sub
FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison; victim says ‘devil awaits’ defendant