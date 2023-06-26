Carroll County, Ark., authorities say 3 killed in house fire

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - Carolll County, Ark., authorities are investigating the deaths of three people inside a burning home.

Firefighters responded to the home on fire on Sunday. Once firefighters extinguished the flames, they found the three bodies. Firefighters are investigating what led to the fire.

Investigators have not released the identities of the three victims. The Arkansas State Crime Lab will conduct autopsies.

