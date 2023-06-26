Carroll County, Ark., authorities say 3 killed in house fire

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - Carolll County, Ark., authorities are investigating the deaths of three people inside a burning home.

Firefighters responded to the home on fire on Sunday. Once firefighters extinguished the flames, they found the three bodies. Firefighters are investigating what led to the fire.

Investigators have not released the identities of the three victims. The Arkansas State Crime Lab will conduct autopsies.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Late Dr. John Forsyth’s fiance welcomes his 9th child, weeks after his body was found
Springfield woman killed on W. Sunshine
Springfield woman killed after being hit by a car Saturday night
Fatal Springfield Shooting
Police identify victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.
PICTURES: Tours begin at 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Republic, Mo.
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Police say three shooting victims, two men and one woman, were all declared dead at the scene.
Person in custody after shooting kills 3 in Kansas City, Missouri

Latest News

2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today before dangerous heat builds in
Police identify victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.
Courtesy: Eureka Springs Police Department
Fire damages a church in Eureka Springs, Ark.