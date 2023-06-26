City of Springfield, Mo., closing part of Campbell Avenue after road buckles

Crews will close part of a busy Springfield road after part of it buckled in the heat.
Crews will close part of a busy Springfield road after part of it buckled in the heat.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews will close part of a busy Springfield road after part of it buckled in the heat.

Springfield Public Works crews are working to fix Campbell Avenue near Normal Street. It will remain closed through 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Motorists should follow posted detours around the closure. Southbound traffic should use Grant Avenue. Northbound traffic should use Bennett Street and Jefferson Avenue.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Late Dr. John Forsyth’s fiance welcomes his 9th child, weeks after his body was found
Springfield woman killed on W. Sunshine
Springfield woman killed after being hit by a car Saturday night
Fatal Springfield Shooting
Police identify victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.
PICTURES: Tours begin at 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Republic, Mo.
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Police say three shooting victims, two men and one woman, were all declared dead at the scene.
Person in custody after shooting kills 3 in Kansas City, Missouri

Latest News

Theresa Manetzke/Lawrence County, Mo.
Judge rules woman accused in deadly Aurora, Mo., motorcycle crash held without bond
Warm Monday afternoon lined up for us
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today before dangerous heat builds in
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today before dangerous heat builds in