City of Springfield, Mo., closing part of Campbell Avenue after road buckles
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews will close part of a busy Springfield road after part of it buckled in the heat.
Springfield Public Works crews are working to fix Campbell Avenue near Normal Street. It will remain closed through 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Motorists should follow posted detours around the closure. Southbound traffic should use Grant Avenue. Northbound traffic should use Bennett Street and Jefferson Avenue.
