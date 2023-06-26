City of Springfield, Mo., closing part of Campbell Avenue after road buckles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews will close part of a busy Springfield road after part of it buckled in the heat.

Springfield Public Works crews are working to fix Campbell Avenue near Normal Street. It will remain closed through 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Motorists should follow posted detours around the closure. Southbound traffic should use Grant Avenue. Northbound traffic should use Bennett Street and Jefferson Avenue.

