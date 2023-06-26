Drury’s interim president agrees to remain at post for a year as school celebrates 150th anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The times are tough for many businesses and institutions still trying to recover from the pandemic and private colleges and universities are feeling the pinch as well.

According to a CNBC, analysis of data from Higher Ed Dive, since 2016 some 91 private colleges have closed, merged with other schools or announced that they are about to close. Almost half of those schools closed after the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

The major problem?

Fewer students are attending college, and that means less tuition money, the main source of income at most colleges and universities.

“A falling tide lowers all boats,” said John Beuerlein, Drury’s interim president. “And the water level that we use to measure is the number of students that are available to be recruited. So all schools are faced with the same prospect of a declining water level in terms of the number of students.”

Beuerlein was named as Drury’s interim president back in March after the previous president, Dr. Timothy Cloyd, stepped away due to family health concerns. Beuerlein, a St. Louis resident, has agreed to be Drury’s interim president until next summer as the school celebrates its 150th anniversary.

“I’ve had students ask me why,” Beuerlein said. “I had a great career at Edward Jones for 42 years and retired as a partner there. But the reason I’m coming back is because in my heart of hearts, I love the place. It’s a great point of pride for me to be known as someone who came from Springfield. I also take pride in being an active participant in the good work that goes on at Drury University. I figured I could do just about anything for a year and I thought the school needs someone who could come in with an objective point of view and help make decisions that perhaps the next president might not have to make and give them a little better playing field to play on.”

Beuerlein certainly has the credentials.

Born in Rolla, Missouri, in 1953, Beuerlein’s family moved to Springfield a year later. He attended Saint Agnes Catholic grade school before graduating from Subiaco Academy in Subiaco, Arkansas in 1971. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Drury University in 1975 where he met his future wife, Crystal Layne Tinlin, who is also a Drury alum. The couple married the following year. That same year, Beuerlein joined the financial services firm of Edward Jones where he would spend the next 42 years of his career.

In addition to his monetary support of his alma mater, Beuerlein has also served as a trustee from 1991 to 2011, including four years serving on the investment committee and as Board Chair from 2006-2010. He was awarded the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Drury in 2013 and was inducted into Drury’s Breech Hall of Fame in 2008.

In 2011, he received the Distinguished Alumni Award and was elected an Emeritus trustee. In 2016 he was elected one of three Life Trustees. Both Crystal and John received the Distinguished Spirit of Drury award in 2021.

But it is his extensive experience in the world of finance that makes him such a perfect fit during a time when private colleges are facing difficult challenges.

“Some people might say that a university is not a business,” Beuerlein said. “Well, it isn’t until the finances get to a point where you have to operate it like a business.”

In its battle to maintain financial stability Drury is moving in the right direction having already completed a $72 million fundraising campaign that helped build the first new educational building in 20 years. And the school has currently raised over half of the $50 million in its new campaign where the money will be used to upgrade older buildings and get more endowments and scholarships for students.

“To roll right into a Phase 2 for $50 million more is certainly ambitious,” explained Marie Muhvic, Drury’s Executive Vice President for University Advancement. “However it’s a critical juncture because student need has never been so great. And when you pride yourself on attracting and retaining those who are deserving, no matter what their circumstances, you have to be able to supply the support they need to come here. Students have so many more options now so we need to attract them with scholarship support. Even if it’s $5,000-$10,000 to help pay for residence or books, it’s important.”

At a time when many students are choosing other career paths, Drury officials feel they have a lot to offer at the liberal arts school including small student-to-teacher ratios and alumni and teachers who can help students transition into the business world.

“You will hear that from every student who’s attended here,” Muhvic said. “Small class sizes and how their professors will literally pick up the phone and call to get them into medical school or an internship. It’s a network and that’s a very valuable thing.”

Support from Drury alumni has also been a big part of the fundraising success but with back-to-back campaigns asking for money?

“It is going to be imperative that we get new folks to contribute,” Muhvic said.

And as to Drury’s future?

“I’m not worried about Drury being around 10 or 20 years from now because we’ve got a mission that speaks to a lot of people,” Beuerlin said. “But if I were to position the university right now I would say we are in the same boat as the vast majority of small liberal arts universities. There’s no denying there’s pressure. The tugs and strains of trying to balance out all the competing interests is like a Rubik’s Cube. You tinker with something over here and you find out your undermining a significant interest on the other side. But I feel like if I can bring something to the table it would be that I can bring in people who are the experts and together we can come up with the answers.”

