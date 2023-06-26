Fire damages a church in Eureka Springs, Ark.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at a church Monday morning.

The Eureka Springs, Holiday Island, Inspiration, and Berryville Fire Departments responded at 2:40 a.m. to the St. James Church on Prospect Avenue. Firefighters saw smoke when they arrived on the scene.

We’re working to find out how much damage was done to the building. No one was hurt.

