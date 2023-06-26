FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today before dangerous heat builds in

Good Monday afternoon, everyone. Our cold front that gave some in northern Arkansas some potent t-storms yesterday afternoon and evening is to the southeast of the Ozarks today. That allowed for clear skies and a northwest breeze to return to get the new work week started. Looking at the weather setup, a developing warm front to our southwest is eager to come our way over the next few days. Plus, the jet stream setup shows the jet on top of the region to keep temperatures near normal today. However, the upper-level high in Texas is also eager to build into the area as the week rolls on.

Warm front developing to our southwest (KY3)

Upper-level high waiting to build into the Ozarks (KY3)

After a mild start in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning, sunny skies and a northwest breeze will keep temperatures near average for the afternoon. Highs are still set to top out in the upper 80s across much of the Ozarks. A few spots could top out near 90° before the day is through.

Warm Monday afternoon lined up for us (KY3)

Our Tuesday will stay dry with partly to mostly sunny skies returning from the west. After another mild start with lows in the lower to middle 60s, temperatures will trend a little hotter with highs near 90° for Tuesday afternoon.

Highs back near 90° Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

After a quiet Tuesday, our weather setup undergoes quite a change for Wednesday. With the warm front approaching and an upper-level wave riding around the building ridge, we’ll have a chance to see scattered t-storms for Wednesday morning. Those rain chances should be out of here between 9 and 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, though. With rain chances not lasting long Wednesday, the changing setup will take us from lows in the lower 70s to highs in the middle to upper 90s for Wednesday afternoon.

Quick storm chances before heating up Wednesday (KY3)

Middle to upper 90s return Wednesday afternoon (KY3)

The worst of the heat and humidity will be locked in for Thursday and Friday as the center of the upper-level high will sit over the state of Louisiana.

Upper-level ridge with record-breaking heat Thursday & Friday (KY3)

With the ridge in control under quiet skies, highs for the Springfield area could push to 102° for both Thursday and Friday afternoon with morning lows in the upper 70s to near 80°. We will see the numbers fall back into the lower 90s once we get into the rest of the upcoming weekend, though.

Triple-digit highs Thursday & Friday before backing off for the weekend (KY3)

A few notes about the heat for Thursday and Friday, though. While Springfield should see highs around 102°, areas northeast of Springfield where the drought is really bad could potentially see higher numbers. While highs near 110° for some seems unlikely, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some spots push 105° or higher for both Thursday and Friday afternoon. Not only will that be record-breaking heat that we aren’t accustomed to yet, some humidity could certainly make it feel like 105° to 110° during the peak heating of each afternoon.

Some could see highs near or above 105° Thursday and Friday (KY3)

Fortunately, the upper-level ridge won’t keep its hold for long. By Friday evening, the ridge dies down with the upper-level high shifting into the southeastern United States. That will allow another storm system to come in with scattered showers and t-storms for Saturday and a few isolated t-storms Sunday.

Ridge buckles down and gives us rain chances Saturday (KY3)

This setup will allow highs to fall back into the lower 90s for this coming Saturday and Sunday. While still hot, that will be an improvement compared to the heat for Thursday and Friday. A fresh look at early next week keeps us a bit hot for Monday and the 4th of July with highs in the lower to middle 90s. We also can’t rule out a few isolated t-storms for next Monday and Tuesday.

