Free community fridge aims to bring fresh foods closer to home for residents in this Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in the West Central neighborhood in Springfield, you may have noticed a kitchen appliance sitting out front of Urban Roots Farm.

That is known as Springfield’s first free community fridge. The idea for the fridge came about from Better Block SGF. The organization aims to improve the community by doing small projects, like the community fridge.

Founding director of the Better Block SGF, Addison Jones, says the fridge started as part of a design competition.

“In 2022, we were trying to figure out what the competition would be. And it’s always trying to find a project that addresses an immediate need in the community. So around that same time, a group in Springfield formed this initiative called free fridge SGF,” says Jones. “Their goal was to incorporate some of these community fridges throughout Springfield. We decided to partner with them and collaborate on designing and building the first free fridge in Springfield.”

The fridge is free for everyone to donate and take whatever food items they want. There are also baskets to hold household items or canned goods.

“There’s a list of accepted and not accepted items. Basically, packaged items or freshly grown fresh produce items are okay. So items prepared in your kitchen are not allowed,” says Jones.

The creation of the fridge also involved a student team from Drury University, who won a design competition and worked with Better Block and other agencies, like the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

The group worked with the health department to ensure strict guidelines would be easily noted near the fridge on what grocery products are acceptable.

To see the full fridge guidelines, click here.

Jones says the neighborhood location came about too after partnering with Urban Roots Farms and seeing that the West Central area was considered a food desert. Jones describes a food desert as an area lacking, losing access to fresh produce within walking distance.

Urban Roots Farm founder Adam Millsap shared this statement with KY3 about the fridge project.

While we won’t be involved in the operation of the Community Fridge on the day by day, we are happy to provide a space for it. When we started the farm, we were shown nearly endless generosity from members of our community, and through that generosity, came to understand that it is community support that allows projects like ours, and like the Community Fridge to succeed. We’re glad to be involved, and very glad there is an organization like Better Block standing behind the project to ensure success and responsible management.

“We’re just excited to see people use it. So if you’re in the West, Central neighborhood at any time and you have some extra items from your fridge or from your garden that you want to help support, come stock the fridge,” says Jones.

He adds that Better Block SGF staff and other volunteers will check on the fridge to ensure everything is running smoothly and the refrigerator is well maintained.

The fridge is open 24/7 and has solar-powered lights.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.