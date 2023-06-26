As inflation cools, its impact could be felt for years to come

More than a third of Americans have more debt than emergency savings
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than two-thirds of Americans say they’re saving less for emergencies because of inflation, according to a recent Bankrate survey.

“At Bankrate we’re kind of thinking about inflation as leaving scars on Americans’ finances, sort of similar to how Americans really took years to recover from the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009,” Sarah Foster, an analyst with Bankrate, said.

Foster said Americans aren’t just saving less right now, they’re also adding to their credit card debt. More than a third of Americans have more credit card debt than emergency savings, the highest on record since 2011.

“If you were to accrue just the average credit card balance of $5,900, if you were only able to afford the minimum payment, it would take you 25 years and almost $3,300 in interest to pay it off,” Foster said. “So, this kind of debt is something that just kind of hovers over you. It lingers for years to come in disastrous ways.”

Foster shared several tips to help pay down debt and build up savings:

  • Take advantage of tools that help eliminate debt, like credit card balance transfers or cards with a 0% interest offer. It may help chip away at the debt faster.
  • Calculate the fees that come with a transfer to make sure it’s worth it.
  • Once inflation cools, aggressively go after credit card debt and then build retirement accounts.

Lastly, Foster noted inflation rates are different depending on what items are purchased, so know where the rates are highest and adjust spending.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Late Dr. John Forsyth’s fiance welcomes his 9th child, weeks after his body was found
Fatal Springfield Shooting
Police identify victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield woman killed on W. Sunshine
Springfield woman killed after being hit by a car Saturday night
PICTURES: Tours begin at 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Republic, Mo.
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Warm Monday afternoon lined up for us
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today before dangerous heat builds in

Latest News

Fatal Springfield Shooting
Police identify victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Nov....
Prosecutors seeking death penalty against man accused of slaying of 4 University of Idaho students
'That could've been us': Father, son turned down spots on doomed Titan trip due to safety concerns
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
Free community fridge near Urban Roots Farm in Springfield
Free community fridge aims to bring fresh foods closer to home for residents in this Springfield neighborhood