Judge declines to force Missouri AG to advance abortion petitions amid appeal

Missouri Supreme Court arguments set for July 18
By Joe McLean
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem opted not to enforce his own order that would have compelled Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey from certifying 11 fiscal notes for their respective initiative petitions.

Those petitions, filed by St. Louis area physician Dr. Anna M. Fitz-James, are different versions of a ballot question to codify abortion rights in the state.

Her lawsuit was filed against Bailey, State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick, and Secretary of State Ashcroft, though Ashcroft was dismissed from the case in the first hearing.

Bailey refused to sign off on the fiscal note summaries, (the notice to voters about how much financial impact will be felt across the state should the proposed amendment pass), telling Fitzpatrick he should inflate the number to billions or trillions of dollars to account for the abortions of future “potential” taxpayers and the potential loss of Medicaid funding.

Fitzpatrick responded by arguing the AG has no authority to alter or reject a fiscal note.

After weeks of back-and-forth, the ACLU of Missouri sued on behalf of Fritz-James, a lawsuit that now ascends to the state’s highest court.

Monday’s ruling means that abortion rights advocates cannot yet begin the process of collecting the roughly 171,000 signatures to secure a spot on the ballot.

“There is no question that every day delayed prejudices the petitioners, but I don’t know that we can make it move any faster,” Judge Beetem commented moments before making his ruling. “Whether you agree or disagree with this as the matter, I think it’s of substantial importance to not only the parties, but to the citizens because it involves the right of initiative.”

The deadline to collect signatures to get a question on Missouri’s 2024 statewide ballot is May 6, 2024.

Messages left for the Attorney General’s office and the ACLU went unreturned. State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick declined to comment.

