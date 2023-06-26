Judge rules woman accused in deadly Aurora, Mo., motorcycle crash held without bond

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ruled an Aurora, Mo. woman charged in the deadly Aurora, Mo., motorcycle crash, killing four, be held without bond until trial.

In court Monday morning, the judge denied the request from Theresa Manetzke. She faces charges of DWI resulting in at least two deaths.

On June 3, a group of 10 motorcyclists was riding on State Highway 39 near Aurora when investigators say Manetzke crossed the center line and hit five of the motorcycles. Four people died at the scene. They have been identified as a 17-year-old girl, 28-year-old Kameron Hale, 59-year-old James Olmsted, and 61-year-old Linda Anderson, all from Aurora.

Investigators say after the crash happened, Manetzke told law enforcement she had taken several anti-psychotic medications around 9 a.m. The crash happened around 11 a.m. Authorities say they performed a field sobriety test and determined she was drug impaired.

On Monday, dozens of protesters, some of who were on the ride where the crash happened, and other friends and family members of the victims gave impact statements pleading with the judge to have Manetzke remain in custody.

Manetzke’s attorney argued she would be no flight risk as she spent most of her life in the Ozarks. The judge acknowledged she wasn’t a flight risk but added there is no way to be 100% sure Manetzke wouldn’t get behind the wheel of another vehicle bond.

The judge set a preliminary hearing for Manetzke on July 6.

