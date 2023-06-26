Missouri receiving $1.7 billion in broadband expansion money

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced Missouri will receive more than $1.7 billion through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program part of the federal Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act (IIJA).

Missouri’s BEAD program allocation ranks as the third highest among all states, the District of Columbia, and five territories.

“We appreciate Senator Roy Blunt’s past efforts to secure this funding and the support of our partners at the NTIA as we continue to advance the critical priority of broadband expansion statewide,” Governor Parson said. “This significant allocation will greatly assist our ongoing investments in Missouri’s broadband infrastructure and build upon our recent $400 million investment. We’re excited to be among the top five states in BEAD funding as we work to ensure every Missourian has access to a quality internet connection.”

Nationally, the NTIA allocated a total of more than $42.45 billion through the BEAD program. Missouri’s share of BEAD funding will be used by the Department of Economic Development’s Office of Broadband Development for its Connecting All Missourians initiative, which aims to provide high-quality internet statewide.

“Our state’s BEAD allocation shows the critical need for broadband expansion across Missouri and provides an unprecedented opportunity for progress,” BJ Tanksley, Director of the Office of Broadband Development, said. “This historic funding will allow our office to work with willing providers to bring quality internet connections to those without access.”

“We’re grateful for this assistance from federal partners in investing in our state’s broadband infrastructure, which is vital to our economic success,” Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development, said. “In today’s digital economy, access to high-speed internet is a necessity for citizens, businesses, and communities alike. As our Office of Broadband Development works to expand access statewide, this funding will go a long way in meeting our goal of connecting all Missourians.”

