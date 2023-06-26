More construction coming to downtown Springfield this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Downtown Springfield is about to have more “road closed” signs this week.

The southbound lane of Kimbrough Avenue is closing Monday morning, starting at 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Wednesday. It’s closing traffic between St. Louis and Elm streets in downtown Springfield, but the northbound lane is staying open.

Springfield City Utilities is taking out the water main line located under the southbound lane of Kimbrough, it’s been in service since 1883, according to Joel Alexander with City Utilities.

“Believe it or not, it’s not really causing any problems, but we want to get that out of there,” Alexander said. “Especially while all the work is going on in the downtown area, now’s a good time to do that.”

According to previous KY3 reporting, there’s already a $2 million construction project at Jefferson and Walnut, and now there’s more coming to the downtown area. However, the closure of the southbound lane is only lasting a couple of days.

“You have the colleges, the universities, school, business traffic, we try to figure out the best times to do that,” Alexander said. He said it’s never a great time to have an overload of construction going on, but it minimizes the impact to people’s daily lives when it’s in the slow summer.

Alexander said once the old water main line is retired and the new one is put in, the city will pave over it.

“We want to get in and out,” Alexander said.

There’s more construction downtown, but it’s not all City Utilities. Alexander said City Utilities, Public Works, and MoDOT are kind of working together to get as much construction done during these summer months so it’s more manageable once the busy school year starts.

The city advises anyone driving down southbound Kimbrough to take a detour via St. Louis Street, JQH Parkway, and Elm Street.

