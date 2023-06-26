One person killed in northwest Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a house in northwest Springfield Sunday evening.

According to SPD, one man has died after the shooting in a house in the 900 block of North Glenn Avenue.

Police say several shots were fired. A car did leave the scene.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

