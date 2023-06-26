Peculiar, Mo., man charged with trafficking drugs in Osage Beach

A man from Peculiar is charged with trafficking drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm after a traffic stop in Osage Beach.(CAMDEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Peculiar, Mo., is charged with trafficking drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm after a traffic stop in Osage Beach.

Travis Goff was stopped by a Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force member in Osage Beach on June 21. Investigators say Goff was stopped because of a minor traffic infraction. When the detective was talking to him, Goff was shaky and could not remove his driver’s license from his wallet without the help of his girlfriend.

Investigators say the detective found out Goff had an active warrant out of Boone County, Mo., for felony weapons charges. The court documents say when searching Goff after the arrest, a firearm was found on him. Investigators said when the detective was searching the vehicle, the detective found another firearm that had been stolen from Columbia. According to detectives, a search warrant was done at a storage unit in Osage Beach.

Investigators say they found multiple drugs, a firearm, and explosives in the storage unit. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad responded and seized the other explosives.

Investigators say Goff is a member of a motorcycle gang. He is in the Camden County jail.

