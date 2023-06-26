Police arrest 2nd man wanted for deadly shooting of teenager in Springfield in April

Xavier Moore/Greene County Jail
Xavier Moore/Greene County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a second man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a teenager in Springfield in April.

Xavier Nashawn Moore, 21, of Sedalia, Mo., faces several charges, including first-degree murder in the shooting death of Lavelle Rose III, 18, of East St. Louis, Illinois. Police say Moore had been on the run since the crime on April 17.

Justin Bartels, 21, of St. Louis, Mo., faces a second-degree murder charge. Investigators say they believe Moore shot Rose and Bartels drove the getaway vehicle.

Around 7 p.m., officers responded to the report of someone shot in a vehicle at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Calhoun Street. Officers say Rose was a passenger in the vehicle. A woman driving the vehicle suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She survived.

Investigators say Bartels drove a white Chevy truck from the incident scene. When the two were confronted, investigators say Bartels claimed he was looking for a friend’s house. During a recorded phone call inside the jail, investigators say Bartels admitted to being at the crime scene but did not shoot Rose.

Moore served two years of a ten-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for a robbery conviction in 2018. A judge released Moore in 2020, placing him on probation.

