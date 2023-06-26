Police have questioned person of interest in shooting that killed 3 in Kansas City

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person of interest has been questioned in a weekend shooting that killed three people and wounded several more in Kansas City, police said.

Responding officers found two men and a woman dead from gunshot wounds at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot where a crowd had gathered, near an auto shop known to host informal after-hours get-togethers, police said.

Police initially said at least five others where shot and taken to hospitals by private vehicles and ambulances. On Monday, police said they had identified a sixth person who was wounded and taken to a hospital.

The fatalities were identified Monday as Nikko Manning, 22; Jasity Strong, 28; and Camden Brown, 29.

Police said Sunday that another person was wounded in a separate shooting blocks away about 3 a.m. No additional information in that shooting has been released.

Homicide detectives identified a person of interest in the shooting near the auto shop and took a man into custody in Grandview, Missouri, just after 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Officer Jacob Becchina, a police spokesperson. The man’s name was not released, and no charges were reported.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves joined people at the scene in a prayer circle as officers collected evidence.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Late Dr. John Forsyth’s fiance welcomes his 9th child, weeks after his body was found
Fatal Springfield Shooting
Police identify victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield woman killed on W. Sunshine
Springfield woman killed after being hit by a car Saturday night
PICTURES: Tours begin at 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Republic, Mo.
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Warm Monday afternoon lined up for us
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today before dangerous heat builds in

Latest News

ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau warns you to know the signs of AI phone calls
Judge rules woman accused in deadly Aurora, Mo., motorcycle crash held without bond
City of Springfield, Mo., closing part of Campbell Avenue after road buckles
ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau warns you to know the signs of AI phone calls