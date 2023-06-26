Pulaski County (Mo.) detectives investigate shooting

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting.

Officers responded to a home in the 13000 block of Hassler Drive near Devils Elbow after receiving a 911 call regarding a person shot. Detectives say the victim appeared to be targeted in the case. The victim is hospitalized.

Detectives have not released the victim’s identity or if the shooter is in custody. They say this is in the early stages of the investigation.

