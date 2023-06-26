Queen of Clean: How to remove grease stains in an emergency

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a way to remove a grease stain in an emergency.

About this Tip: How to remove grease and oil spills while out.

1. If you are out to dinner at a restaurant, or even if grease splatters on you while cooking, immediately use artificial sweetener to blot the stain.

2. The fine powder will absorb the oil.

3. You may have to keep blotting and using more sweeteners, but it really works! And artificial sweetener is always handy at any restaurant.

4. It is best to run into the restroom, remove the stained garment, and then treat it. Give it time to work.

Notes: Once you are home, treat the spot with your stain remover and launder as usual.

Warnings & Cautions: No, sugar doesn’t work.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com.

