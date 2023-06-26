Queen of Clean: How to remove grease stains in an emergency
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a way to remove a grease stain in an emergency.
About this Tip: How to remove grease and oil spills while out.
- 1. If you are out to dinner at a restaurant, or even if grease splatters on you while cooking, immediately use artificial sweetener to blot the stain.
- 2. The fine powder will absorb the oil.
- 3. You may have to keep blotting and using more sweeteners, but it really works! And artificial sweetener is always handy at any restaurant.
- 4. It is best to run into the restroom, remove the stained garment, and then treat it. Give it time to work.
Notes: Once you are home, treat the spot with your stain remover and launder as usual.
Warnings & Cautions: No, sugar doesn’t work.
For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.