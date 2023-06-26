Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results

Video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in a 40-yard foot race. (Source: Emerald Downs / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News/TMX) – Move over, horses – grandparent racing is the hot new thing!

Emerald Downs racetrack in Washington State held its first Grandparents Weekend, featuring a “Grandparents Race” on Sunday that had more than 20 runners participate.

A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in an approximately 40-yard foot race.

Video shows two of the grandparents tumbling on the dirt track, but no one was injured.

Steve Butler of Everett, Washington, was crowned the winner of the inaugural “Grandparents Race.”

Grandparents Weekend included free entry to the racetrack for grandparents and prize drawings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Late Dr. John Forsyth’s fiance welcomes his 9th child, weeks after his body was found
Fatal Springfield Shooting
Police identify victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield woman killed on W. Sunshine
Springfield woman killed after being hit by a car Saturday night
PICTURES: Tours begin at 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Republic, Mo.
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Warm Monday afternoon lined up for us
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today before dangerous heat builds in

Latest News

Fatal Springfield Shooting
Police identify victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Nov....
Prosecutors seeking death penalty against man accused of slaying of 4 University of Idaho students
'That could've been us': Father, son turned down spots on doomed Titan trip due to safety concerns
Free community fridge near Urban Roots Farm in Springfield
Free community fridge aims to bring fresh foods closer to home for residents in this Springfield neighborhood