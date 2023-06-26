Springfield city leaders deciding future of Target store development in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield city leaders will decide the future of a development that could include another Target store.

Developers met with neighbors this past winter to showcase plans for the Sunshine Towne Center. The center, near the intersection of West Bypass and Sunshine, includes five acres with several businesses. It features a large 150,000-square-foot retail building.

Nearby homeowners say they are concerned about privacy. The developers promise a separation of 125 feet and a row of trees between the development and the neighborhood.

