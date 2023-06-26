Springfield homeowner warning about the importance of home inspections after pool house collapses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield homeowner is warning about the importance of finding a good home inspector after a portion of his home collapsed earlier in June.

Corbin Livingston said he had his home inspected twice before purchasing it, and neither inspector caught any issues with the pool house.

“When we bought the house, we had it inspected, passed inspection. And then over the years, the back room, which is an indoor pool room, started dripping and started getting lower and lower,” said Livingston.

Later, he had the pool room looked at again and found out it shouldn’t have cleared inspection in the first place.

“I had somebody come out Friday, and they looked up into it and found that it was just wasn’t properly built. There wasn’t water damage that caused it. It was there were no support beams. There was no center beam it was the wood that was just splintered together. They weren’t using proper construction,” said Livingston.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident in Livingston’s home, but it does bring to light an important question: what should you look for in a home inspector?

Steve Mirowski, owner of Mirowski Inspections, says there are several important things to look for. One crucial thing is licensing.

There are two main types of licensing for home inspectors. ASHI, or American Society of Home Inspectors, and InterNACHI, or International Association of Certified Home Inspectors, both of which Mirowski Inspections are certified under.

“You want to make sure home inspectors have the highest level of certification. ASHI is the hardest organization to get into,” said Mirowski. “There’s also NACHI, they are a wonderful organization, they have great training.”

While licensing is not required to be a home inspector in Missouri, Mirowski recommends when looking for a home inspector, you pick one who is licensed.

“When you’re looking at inspection companies, if they don’t have that sort of that association with ASHI, or other training under their belt, you know, they may have been doing this for the last two or three years, and just they’re still trying to learn everything. And so it’s really important to get people who do this as a full-time profession and take it very seriously,” said Mirowski.

There are other important things to look for as well. It’s good to get advice from family, friends, and even your realtor. They can refer you to home inspectors they’ve used and liked or disliked. You also shouldn’t look at only price when looking for an inspector.

“They definitely should not make their decision on which inspector to use based on the price. If someone’s new to the industry, they will often charge very little just because we’re trying to get some business,” said Mirowski.

Mirowski also says it’s important to get an inspection when buying a home, so you can get an unbiased record of information on the home you’re purchasing.

“That’s the importance of the inspection is to transfer information,” said Mirowski. “Even sometimes the sellers are unaware of the things that we bring up during the inspection.”

After the collapse of his pool house, Livingston is encouraging all home-buyers to look for a good inspector.

“Get your house inspected properly. Because I had two inspectors pass that and there’s no way it should have passed,” said Livingston.

For now, Livingston is just grateful that no one was hurt in the incident, and he didn’t lose too much since he was already planning on tearing down the pool house.

“Nobody’s hurt. There is nothing in there because I have already taken everything out because we’re tearing it down. So I gotta get everything out of the way. So no, there’s nothing in there,” said Livingston.

