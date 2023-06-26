Teenager facing charges in deadly crash killing 2 in Monett, Mo.

Rafael Contreras Maldonado/Barry County Jail
Rafael Contreras Maldonado/Barry County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A teenage driver is accused in a deadly drinking and driving crash in Monett.

Rafael Contreras-Maldonado, 19, faces several charges, including DWI resulting in the death of two or more, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.

Driver Larry Alan Brock, 53, and Lydia Shorey, 61, both of Crane, Mo., died in the crash.

The crash happened at State Highway 37 and U.S. 60 intersection around 10 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say a Lawrence County deputy was pursuing Contreras-Maldonado in a Chevy truck when he failed to stop at a red light and crashed into Brock’s Hyundai Elantra. Shorey was a passenger in Brock’s vehicle.

Investigators say Contreras-Maldonado did not suffer any serious injuries in the crash.

Investigators say Contreras-Maldonado admitted to drinking alcohol but refused a preliminary breath sample. EMS workers later did a blood draw after investigators obtained a search warrant.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Late Dr. John Forsyth’s fiance welcomes his 9th child, weeks after his body was found
Fatal Springfield Shooting
Police identify victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield woman killed on W. Sunshine
Springfield woman killed after being hit by a car Saturday night
PICTURES: Tours begin at 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Republic, Mo.
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Warm Monday afternoon lined up for us
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today before dangerous heat builds in

Latest News

Xavier Moore/Greene County Jail
Police arrest 2nd man wanted for deadly shooting of teenager in Springfield in April
Maine Connectivity Authority awarded federal grant to improve broadband infrastructure
Missouri receiving $1.7 billion in broadband expansion money
Courtesy: Queen of Clean
Queen of Clean: How to remove grease stains in an emergency
Queen of Clean: How to remove grease stains in an emergency