Teenager facing charges in deadly crash killing 2 in Monett, Mo.

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A teenage driver is accused in a deadly drinking and driving crash in Monett.

Rafael Contreras-Maldonado, 19, faces several charges, including DWI resulting in the death of two or more, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.

Driver Larry Alan Brock, 53, and Lydia Shorey, 61, both of Crane, Mo., died in the crash.

The crash happened at State Highway 37 and U.S. 60 intersection around 10 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say a Lawrence County deputy was pursuing Contreras-Maldonado in a Chevy truck when he failed to stop at a red light and crashed into Brock’s Hyundai Elantra. Shorey was a passenger in Brock’s vehicle.

Investigators say Contreras-Maldonado did not suffer any serious injuries in the crash.

Investigators say Contreras-Maldonado admitted to drinking alcohol but refused a preliminary breath sample. EMS workers later did a blood draw after investigators obtained a search warrant.

