ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau warns you to know the signs of AI phone calls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Better Business Bureau advises consumers to be on the lookout for AI-generated phone calls, voicemails, or voice messages.

As generative AI programs like ChatGPT become more popular, research organizations have predicted that AI could be used to create more realistic emails or text messages for scams. Now, BBB and organizations like the Federal Trade Commission are warning consumers about a new type of scam: fake calls, voicemails, and voice messages generated by AI.

Researchers at McAfee recently found that scammers need only three seconds of recorded audio of a person’s voice to replicate it using AI. They can then use this technique to send AI-generated calls, voicemails, or voice messages to consumers, usually with the aim of getting money.

The fake messages usually leverage urgency or distress to manipulate the recipient into doing something. In a higher-tech version of the “emergency scam” or “grandparent scam,” they often impersonate a friend or family member and say they’re in trouble and need money immediately. The familiar voice makes these scams convincing.

While the rise of AI has been swift and data on fake voice messages is still emerging, McAfee surveyed 7,000 people and found that ¼ had experienced an AI voice message scam or knew someone who had.

“As technology evolves, so do scammers’ methods. Going forward, AI may make it more difficult to tell if a message is fake,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “If you’re not sure, double-check. Call the person the message seems to be from and ask them to verify whether they sent it.”

BBB’s tips for identifying and preventing AI voice messages:

Double-check the source. If you get an unusual, urgent, or emotional voice message, call the person you think it is directly (or have someone else call them) to double-check if it was them. Check the caller ID on voicemails, but remember that caller ID can be spoofed.

Stop and think before you react. If you’re scared or taken off guard, you may be less likely to notice the details of a scam call. Pause before acting and try to remain calm. Does the message really sound like the person you think it is?

Have a “safe word” for calls. Pick a unique word for you and your family to use on the phone if you’re in trouble. Keep this word private. If you receive an urgent phone call that seems to be from a family member and they don’t use the word, hang up and call them directly.

Trust your gut. BBB’s BBB’s 2022 ScamTracker℠ Risk Report found that nearly ¾ of people who avoided losing money in a scam had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right. If you receive a strange call or voicemail, ask a friend or loved one for a second opinion, or check BBB.org for information about common scams

Reduce solicitations. Registering all unsolicited phone numbers on the Registering all unsolicited phone numbers on the “Do Not Call” registry may help reduce the chance that scammers will call your phone number in the first place. You may wish to change your phone number if you frequently receive spam calls.

Limit where you post your voice online. Remember that very little audio is needed to imitate a person’s voice with AI. It’s easy for scammers to find audio on the internet. You may want to consider limiting where you share audio of your voice publicly or setting your social media profiles to private.

