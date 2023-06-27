AMBER alert issued for children in Berkeley, Mo.

By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- An AMBER alert was issued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in Berkeley, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert around 5 p.m. Police said Terryjae and King Rhodes were taken from the 6200 block of Tyndall Drive in north St. Louis County just before 2 p.m.

The only information provided on the suspect police said took the children was that it was a black woman.

More information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

