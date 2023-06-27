Ava school administrators see success with on-campus therapy program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ava school administrators are working to help students feel safe and secure.

“Clearly there was a need that was being expressed in multiple places,” said Superintendent Aaron Dalton.

The district has partnered with Missouri Ozarks Community Health to provide an on-campus therapist for behavioral health counseling for students. Dalton says if students feel safe they’re more apt to be successful in their studies.

“That’s another trusted person that the kiddos know that they can go to,” he said.

Therapist April Moody said, “I have no magic wand.”

Since the start of the 2022 school year, she has been working with elementary-aged students to develop their social and coping skills.

“Other children with certain diagnoses, or whatever the case may be, need certain things,” explained Moody.

She says the concept of sharing and communicating openly is catching on.

“Other kids coming up and just saying I want to go to your class and learn some stuff,” she said.

It’s a measure of success Moody hopes to build on.

“That’s what this is all about, starting at such a young age, is planting seeds, healthy seeds that kids don’t even really recognize as healthy and kind of cutting off our unhealthy thought processes and replanting the healthy ones,” said Moody.

She’s working to help kids gain acceptance of themselves and each other to foster a positive educational environment.

Dalton said, “We’re hopeful for, just that long-term lasting impact on those families.”

“My goal for next year is just to be more present, more available for the teachers, more available to the community as much as possible,” said Moody.

