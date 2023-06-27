Driver killed in a construction zone crash on I-44 in Jasper County, Mo.

MGN ONLINE
MGN ONLINE(Source: MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEAR FIDELITY, Mo. (KY3) -A woman from Sarcoxie was killed in a crash on I-44 west of Fidelity Monday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a tractor-trailer hit the back of an SUV driven by Cortney Johnson, 37, of Sarcoxie. The patrol says Johnson and several other drivers were slowing down for the construction zone. Johnson’s SUV was forced into another tractor-trailer. That truck then hit a third tractor-trailer which then hit the back of a pickup truck.

The driver of the truck who caused the crash is in a Joplin hospital with serious injuries. No one else was hurt.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-44 for around three hours.

