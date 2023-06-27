Family escapes house fire in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A family escaped a house fire in Lebanon on Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the home near Polk Avenue and 4th Street around 7:45 p.m. Investigators say the fire started near the garage but do not know the exact cause.

It took firefighters around 40 minutes to contain the fire. The home is a total loss.

A man inside the home suffered minor burns.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.