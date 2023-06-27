Gov. Sanders declares a State of Emergency following Sunday storms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - After severe thunderstorms and high winds hit Arkansas on Sunday, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared a State of Emergency.

The governor said weather-related damage following the storms on Sunday, June 25 has created a need to haul equipment to line crews across the state.

The State of Emergency applies to commercial vehicles hauling heavy equipment, oversized loads, transformers, and necessary hardware to line crews working to restore power.

The proclamation also applies to emergency response vehicles such as utility vehicles, bucket trucks, and electric supply trucks.

These vehicles will be authorized to bypass all ARDOT weigh stations through July 1.

The authorization does not include vehicles that require permits to operate on Arkansas roads, nor does it relieve size and weight restrictions.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.