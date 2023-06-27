Gov. Sanders declares a State of Emergency following Sunday storms

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declares a State of Emergency following storms on June 26
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declares a State of Emergency following storms on June 26(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - After severe thunderstorms and high winds hit Arkansas on Sunday, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared a State of Emergency.

The governor said weather-related damage following the storms on Sunday, June 25 has created a need to haul equipment to line crews across the state.

The State of Emergency applies to commercial vehicles hauling heavy equipment, oversized loads, transformers, and necessary hardware to line crews working to restore power.

The proclamation also applies to emergency response vehicles such as utility vehicles, bucket trucks, and electric supply trucks.

These vehicles will be authorized to bypass all ARDOT weigh stations through July 1.

The authorization does not include vehicles that require permits to operate on Arkansas roads, nor does it relieve size and weight restrictions.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Springfield Shooting
Police identify victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.
Theresa Manetzke/Lawrence County, Mo.
Judge rules woman accused in deadly Aurora, Mo., motorcycle crash held without bond
Missing Cassville doctor
Late Dr. John Forsyth’s fiance welcomes his 9th child, weeks after his body was found
Homeowner warning of the importance of home inspections after pool house collapses.
Springfield homeowner warning about the importance of home inspections after pool house collapses
Rafael Contreras Maldonado/Barry County Jail
Teenager facing charges in deadly crash killing 2 in Monett, Mo.

Latest News

Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges...
Cash App glitch is charging some customers double
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Diana Ross performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY...
Diana Ross coming to St. Louis in September
Springfield Public Schools Board of Education to adopt compensation plan for teachers; Missouri ranks last in teacher’s pay
An employee displays some of the varieties of disposable electronic cigarette devices...
Thousands of unauthorized vapes are pouring into the US despite the FDA crackdown on fruity flavors
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday (overnight tonight) with a threat for...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching for severe storms tonight, then heat