How Missouri law protects electric companies from shutting off power in extreme heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri law protects people from having their power shut off for non-payment when temperatures rise.

The state’s Hot Weather Law prohibits utility companies from cutting electricity to residential customers when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 95 degrees or more or a heat index of 105 in the next 24 hours.

Springfield’s City Utilities leaders say they take extreme heat seriously and that you should too.

“We’re dealing with life-threatening situations,” said Joel Alexander of City Utilities. “When we’re in heat situations like we’re coming up on toward the end of this week. We want people to make sure they stay safe, make sure they check on the elderly, family members if they’re concerned.”

If you’re having trouble making your utility payment, leaders at CU say they want to help. They suggest contacting one of the utility’s customer service representatives to work out a payment plan or for help finding other assistance.

