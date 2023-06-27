How Missouri law protects electric companies from shutting off power in extreme heat

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri law protects people from having their power shut off for non-payment when temperatures rise.

The state’s Hot Weather Law prohibits utility companies from cutting electricity to residential customers when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 95 degrees or more or a heat index of 105 in the next 24 hours.

Springfield’s City Utilities leaders say they take extreme heat seriously and that you should too.

“We’re dealing with life-threatening situations,” said Joel Alexander of City Utilities. “When we’re in heat situations like we’re coming up on toward the end of this week. We want people to make sure they stay safe, make sure they check on the elderly, family members if they’re concerned.”

If you’re having trouble making your utility payment, leaders at CU say they want to help. They suggest contacting one of the utility’s customer service representatives to work out a payment plan or for help finding other assistance.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Springfield Shooting
Police identify victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.
Theresa Manetzke/Lawrence County, Mo.
Judge rules woman accused in deadly Aurora, Mo., motorcycle crash held without bond
Missing Cassville doctor
Late Dr. John Forsyth’s fiance welcomes his 9th child, weeks after his body was found
Homeowner warning of the importance of home inspections after pool house collapses.
Springfield homeowner warning about the importance of home inspections after pool house collapses
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday (overnight tonight) with a threat for...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching for severe storms tonight, then heat

Latest News

HVAC repair companies busy in the Ozarks
Mountain Grove Fire
Firefighters in Mountain Grove, Mo., credit training in battling natural gas line explosion
Firefighters in Mountain Grove, Mo., credit training in battling natural gas line explosion
Springfield fireworks stands brace for high winds overnight