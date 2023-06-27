How to prepare: Dangerous heat heading to the Ozarks this week

Prepare ahead to avoid heat related illnesses.
Prepare ahead to avoid heat related illnesses.(10/11 NOW)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 Weather team is predicting that the Ozarks could hit the triple digits later this week.

Doctors are already saying you need to prepare for the extreme heat by hydrating now.

”I don’t want my kids getting severely burnt or dehydrated,” said parent Cassandra Taylor. ”With the temperatures getting up as high as they are and with it feeling higher, definitely going to try and keep them in the AC.”

Taylor has three boys and says she is limiting their time outside and making sure they are drinking lots of water.

Specialists at CoxHealth say the most common injuries from the heat are sunburns, dehydration, and heatstroke.

”Some pretty common signs of actual heat exhaustion are things like feeling lightheaded, getting a little bit dizzy, pale skin and excessive sweating,” said Luke Spain, injury prevention specialist with CoxHealth. “Make sure you’re bringing plenty of water, sunscreen, and find shaded areas.”

He wants to remind parents children are more prone to heat injuries and to never leave them in the car.

”Their bodies can heat up two to three times faster than those of adults.” said Spain.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Late Dr. John Forsyth’s fiance welcomes his 9th child, weeks after his body was found
Fatal Springfield Shooting
Police identify victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield woman killed on W. Sunshine
Springfield woman killed after being hit by a car Saturday night
PICTURES: Tours begin at 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Republic, Mo.
2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announced
Dangerous heat is forecast for the Ozarks Thursday and Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert for Dangerous Heat

Latest News

The city of Springfield confirmed a developer asked leaders to approve plans for a second...
Springfield city leaders deciding future of Target store development in west Springfield
1975 Drury alum John Beuerlein, who spent many years as a financial advisor, will bring his...
Drury’s interim president agrees to remain at post for a year as school celebrates 150th anniversary
Mountain Grove Fire
Firefighters in Mountain Grove evacuating entire block for natural gas concerns
Fatal Springfield Shooting
Police identify victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.