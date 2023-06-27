How to prepare: Dangerous heat heading to the Ozarks this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 Weather team is predicting that the Ozarks could hit the triple digits later this week.

Doctors are already saying you need to prepare for the extreme heat by hydrating now.

”I don’t want my kids getting severely burnt or dehydrated,” said parent Cassandra Taylor. ”With the temperatures getting up as high as they are and with it feeling higher, definitely going to try and keep them in the AC.”

Taylor has three boys and says she is limiting their time outside and making sure they are drinking lots of water.

Specialists at CoxHealth say the most common injuries from the heat are sunburns, dehydration, and heatstroke.

”Some pretty common signs of actual heat exhaustion are things like feeling lightheaded, getting a little bit dizzy, pale skin and excessive sweating,” said Luke Spain, injury prevention specialist with CoxHealth. “Make sure you’re bringing plenty of water, sunscreen, and find shaded areas.”

He wants to remind parents children are more prone to heat injuries and to never leave them in the car.

”Their bodies can heat up two to three times faster than those of adults.” said Spain.

