HVAC companies staying busy in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The First Alert Weather Team has been busy tracking the dangerous heat on the way in late this week since it was introduced into the forecast last week. So, too, have local HVAC companies all across the Ozarks.

Brett Callahan, owner of Callahan Heating & Cooling, said his company didn’t have to wait too long to see the calls pick up.

“We’ve had a 70% increase from last year in our call volume,” Callahan says. “We worked solid through the weekend getting units back up and running. Friday is when we saw the big spike, and we’ve been maintaining that so far.”

Regarding the service calls the company had to handle over the past several days, Callahan is fortunate for quick turnaround time and no issues with supplies.

“Thankfully, we haven’t run into any supply-chain problems this season so far,” Callahan said. “We’ve been able to get 90% of the units we’ve serviced back up and running while we’re on site.”

While some newer air conditioning units have advanced communication systems with circuit boards that may need replacing, it would only take two days for that part to come in and have it installed. Even with that, Callahan says his company has been able to get units running again within the week.

Regarding how the company responds to the triple-digit heat on the way for Thursday and Friday, Callahan says his company already had a plan.

“We’ve cleared the schedule for the end of the week and also going into the weekend,” Callahan stated. “We’re fully expected to work service calls through that time. Since we’re expecting that temperature spike to cause equipment failure, we’ll hold off on all service and non-emergency calls until Monday.”

Not only have they prioritized the calls they’ll address through the rest of the weekend, but they’ve also prioritized the calls to focus on homes with the elderly and children first. That’s due to children and the elderly being more susceptible to dangerous heat.

Regarding what homeowners can do to ensure their air conditioners are running efficiently, Callahan stresses that the most significant thing is to ensure your filters are changed at least every three months. Clogged filters can cause an air conditioner to not cool and dehumidify your home correctly. Plus, check the refrigerant in your unit. Any unit running low on refrigerant will not cool very efficiently. Thirdly, Callahan says that keeping your thermostat at or above 72° will prevent your air conditioner from running constantly and running into any issues.

Even with busy companies busy, Callahan says that anyone with air conditioning going out or running incorrectly calls for an appointment as soon as possible. When you have an appointment with a reputable and well-reviewed company, your air conditioning can return and keep you cool in the summer heat.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.