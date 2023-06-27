Pursuit of motorcyclist ends in the death of Baxter County, Ark., man

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A motorcycle pursuit on Tuesday morning ended in the death of a Baxter County man.

Jason Dean Lansdown, 42, died in the crash.

Around 10 a.m., the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Ozark County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office that it received a 911 call of a trespassing complaint taking place in Baxter County. The location was said to be a residence on State Highway 201 North, just North of Baxter CR 35. A couple of minutes later, the sheriff’s office received a second call reporting a loud disturbance taking place at the same residence, with people shouting and arguing.

When deputies arrived on the scene at approximately 10:10 a.m., a man left the scene on a motorcycle. The motorcycle traveled down Baxter County Road 35, and the deputies began pursuing it. The pursuit went to the end of Baxter CR 35, and the motorcycle and one of the deputy’s vehicles ultimately collided when the suspect turned around and came riding back toward the deputy.

Emergency medical services were immediately dispatched to the scene, and deputies began performing CPR on the non-responsive male. The efforts to save the man were not successful, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Baxter County Coroner’s Office.

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the incident.

