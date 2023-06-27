Secretary of State offers mobile office services

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Outreach staff for Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, will be conducting mobile offices around the state in the next couple of weeks.

The mobile offices will allow citizens to get information about the various services the Secretary of State offers.

These services will include voter registration, business services, notary training, and more.

“Not everyone can come to Little Rock to access these services. Our staff will help them take care of business where they live,” said Thurston. “We want to make doing business with the state as easy as possible,” he said.

The upcoming mobile office times and locations are listed below.

Lawrence County

June 26, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Walnut Ridge City Hall

300 West Main

Walnut Ridge, AR

Craighead County

June 27, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Bay City Hall

220 Elder Street

Bay, AR

Cross County

June 29, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Wynne City Hall

206 South Falls Blvd.

Wynne, AR

Baxter County

July 13, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Baxter County Library

300 Library Hill

Mountain Home, AR

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.