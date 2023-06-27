Secretary of State offers mobile office services
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Outreach staff for Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, will be conducting mobile offices around the state in the next couple of weeks.
The mobile offices will allow citizens to get information about the various services the Secretary of State offers.
These services will include voter registration, business services, notary training, and more.
“Not everyone can come to Little Rock to access these services. Our staff will help them take care of business where they live,” said Thurston. “We want to make doing business with the state as easy as possible,” he said.
The upcoming mobile office times and locations are listed below.
Lawrence County
June 26, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Walnut Ridge City Hall
300 West Main
Walnut Ridge, AR
Craighead County
June 27, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Bay City Hall
220 Elder Street
Bay, AR
Cross County
June 29, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Wynne City Hall
206 South Falls Blvd.
Wynne, AR
Baxter County
July 13, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Baxter County Library
300 Library Hill
Mountain Home, AR
