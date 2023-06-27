Springfield fireworks stands brace for high winds overnight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As a system capable of bringing high winds threatens the Ozarks, those who operate fireworks stands are growing increasingly concerned about the potential damage.

Charles Doss, a tent manager at the fireworks stand, says he closely monitors the weather conditions. He walks through the stand, ensuring each tent is secure.

“We’ll just walk through here. We’ll pull on each one. Make sure it kind of sings like a guitar,” he says.

Doss recognizes the risks involved when weather hits.

“It’s the biggest worry all year long,” he says. “We’ve put in thousands of hours keeping it dry.”

Andrew Richardson, owner of a fireworks stand nearby, reveals their plan to safeguard their merchandise.

“If the worst thing does happen, it’s not as damaging as it could be,” he says.

Regarding insurance for damages, the fireworks stand owners face challenges, Doss says.

“No one wants to insure anything that’s explosive. So the business is a gamble,” Doss says.

This sentiment is shared by many in the industry, leaving them without coverage in case of unfortunate incidents. The period between May and August is particularly prone to wind damage across the United States.

KY3 First Alert Weather forecaster Nicolette Zangara says that statistic is because of systems like the mesoscale convective systems, or MCS, heading through Tuesday night. High wind speeds, potentially reaching 60 miles per hour, pose a significant risk, especially to lightweight objects scattered around the area.

With the approach of severe weather, fireworks stand owners are hunkering down and doing their best to protect their merchandise.

“We pray a lot,” admits Doss.

