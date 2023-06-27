Student loan borrowers brace for end of payment pause as SCOTUS mulls federal forgiveness

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to enter its summer recess and has yet to rule on two cases that impact the Biden Administration’s Student Loan Forgiveness program.

Meanwhile, the pause on the accrual of interest on student loans is scheduled to end this summer, with payments scheduled to resume in October after three years.

Missourians owe $29.5 billion dollars in student debt, according to the Education Data Initiative . That is spread across 833,400 borrowers, who owe an average of $35,397, slightly above the national average.

Carroll Wilkerson is a Columbia-based certified financial planner who has worked in the field for 38 years. He said borrowers should look at other lines of credit or loans that they can eliminate before the loan payments restart.

“If there are things that they can maybe eliminate, or delay payments on something else, especially if they can get their credit card paid off or down, That frees up a lot of cash that they can use for their student loans,” Wilkerson said.

The three ways people use money are: saving for the future, paying off debts, and spending on themselves. Wilkerson said borrowers must prioritize those first two, even if it means a slight, temporary lifestyle adjustment.

“That may mean that you don’t eat out as often, or it may mean that you don’t get to have as nice a Christmas present this year,” Wilkerson said. “There’s going to be something that you’ll have to probably cut back on. Those are the things that you have to make tough decisions on in life, and by doing those tough decisions, you’ll be better off down the road.”

More than 300,000 Missourians are already fully approved for the Biden Administration’s debt dismissal of $10,000 to $20,000 of their debt balances, but that forgiveness would be off the table if the Supreme Court rules against the program.:

