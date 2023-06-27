‘This is your mom?’: Pink stunned as fan appears to throw human ashes on stage

Singer Pink responds to a fan throwing what appears to be human ashes onto the stage. (Source: @cashewnutter/POP NATION/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (Gray News/TMX) - A fan apparently threw their mother’s ashes on stage during one of Pink’s recent concert performances.

A video shared by a TikTok user over the weekend shows the Grammy-winning singer picking up a bag during her Summer Carnival Tour stop in London.

The pop star can be heard asking a fan in the crowd, “This is your mom?” Their answer was apparently yes with the singer responding, “I don’t know how to feel about this.”

Pink then continued her performance of “Just Like a Pill.”

After her summer tour, the 43-year-old singer said she plans to tour again in the fall to support her upcoming album “Trustfall.” That album is slated to be released in February 2024.

Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour ends Oct. 9 in Phoenix with her fall tour scheduled to start Oct. 12 in Sacramento, California.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Fatal Springfield Shooting
Police identify victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.
Theresa Manetzke/Lawrence County, Mo.
Judge rules woman accused in deadly Aurora, Mo., motorcycle crash held without bond
Missing Cassville doctor
Late Dr. John Forsyth’s fiance welcomes his 9th child, weeks after his body was found
Homeowner warning of the importance of home inspections after pool house collapses.
Springfield homeowner warning about the importance of home inspections after pool house collapses
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday (overnight tonight) with a threat for...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watching for severe storms tonight, then heat

Latest News

Devion K.J. Boykin, 26, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury...
Federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo., indicts man for trafficking 80 pounds of meth
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy,...
Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Trump and DeSantis trade barbs while staging dueling New Hampshire campaign events
COOLING CENTERS LIST: Springfield-Greene County Health Department warns of risk of heat-related illness